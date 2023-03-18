Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.12 and last traded at $17.33. Approximately 45,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 615,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.23.

RYTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.81.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 766.22% and a negative return on equity of 74.17%. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 388.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. Analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $38,668.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,167.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,398 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $38,668.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,167.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Chien sold 1,192 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $32,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,358.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,274 shares of company stock worth $172,045. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 241.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,401.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

