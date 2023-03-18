CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Shares Down 4.6%

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.62 and last traded at $8.65. 195,313 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,628,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.20, a current ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31. The company has a market capitalization of $812.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.29.

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 26.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 20,337 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 21,961 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $163,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,466,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,998,000 after buying an additional 142,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 18.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 940,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 145,965 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

