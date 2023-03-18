Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.28 and last traded at $7.33. Approximately 163,858 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,086,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $866.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piedmont Office Realty Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,164,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 390.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,887,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,757 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,984,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,195,000 after purchasing an additional 788,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,330,000 after purchasing an additional 640,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 88.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,312,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,864,000 after purchasing an additional 617,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, and operation of office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Dallas, Washington, DC/Northern Virginia, Boston, Orlando, Minneapolis, and New York. The company was founded on July 3, 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

