Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) traded down 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.89 and last traded at $6.99. 251,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 953,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Grifols in a research note on Friday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded Grifols to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Grifols from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.52.
Grifols Trading Down 2.3 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grifols
Grifols Company Profile
Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grifols (GRFS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.