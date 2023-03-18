Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) traded down 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.89 and last traded at $6.99. 251,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 953,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Grifols in a research note on Friday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded Grifols to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Grifols from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.52.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Grifols by 153.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Grifols by 2,512.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Grifols during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Grifols by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Grifols during the third quarter worth $69,000. 14.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

