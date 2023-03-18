Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Rating) shares fell 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.03 and last traded at $5.13. 8,109,652 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 45,550,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average of $7.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,013,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 5,306.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 725,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 711,759 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $3,616,000. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 262,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 165,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth $2,852,000.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

