Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) were down 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.54 and last traded at $12.65. Approximately 52,438 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 486,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OPI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Office Properties Income Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. B. Riley cut their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

The company has a market cap of $593.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.99 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1,692.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 73,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 24,368 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 14,545 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 156.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

