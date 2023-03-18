Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Down 6.2%

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.20. 1,588,055 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 3,815,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSM. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Up 7.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.00 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 5.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,600,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,671 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 345.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,274 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 914.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,014,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 914,789 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 176.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,143,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 729,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,335,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,517,000 after purchasing an additional 682,110 shares in the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

(Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.