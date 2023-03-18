Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.72 and last traded at $4.72. 463,898 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,172,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BDN. Citigroup upped their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Brandywine Realty Trust Trading Down 5.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $762.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.58.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.12%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 245.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,066,000 after purchasing an additional 597,234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,466,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,814,000 after buying an additional 442,963 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,080,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,258,000 after buying an additional 22,109 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,599,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,438,000 after buying an additional 1,041,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,577,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,001,000 after buying an additional 114,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, ownership, management, and operation of a portfolio of office, life science/lab, residential, and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

Further Reading

