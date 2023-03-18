Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.77. 49,774 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 675,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

Tuya Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $918.44 million and a PE ratio of -6.81. The company has a current ratio of 12.59, a quick ratio of 12.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUYA. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Tuya during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,588,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Tuya by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,147,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 698,660 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tuya by 202.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 996,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 667,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tuya by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 621,688 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tuya by 448.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 422,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

