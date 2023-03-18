BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Trading Down 6.4%

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $219.41 and last traded at $220.91. 26,280 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 242,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BGNE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BeiGene from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.86.

BeiGene Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Activity

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.18) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.17 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 141.86% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($6.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $631,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,512,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,802,398.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 6,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.52, for a total transaction of $1,689,190.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $631,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,512,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,802,398.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,668 shares of company stock worth $18,469,758. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BeiGene

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in BeiGene by 137.7% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 15,929 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in BeiGene by 24.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,409,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 7.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 19.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

Further Reading

