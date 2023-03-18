Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Trading Down 6.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) fell 6.5% on Thursday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $28.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Protagonist Therapeutics traded as low as $21.42 and last traded at $22.48. 308,586 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,732,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.

PTGX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $76,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $86,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 273.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %

About Protagonist Therapeutics

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.01.

(Get Rating)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.