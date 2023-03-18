Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Shares Down 6.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) fell 6.6% on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $7.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties traded as low as $6.91 and last traded at $6.97. 466,435 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,405,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HPP. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 76,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 127,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $871.75 million, a PE ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -256.40%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

See Also

