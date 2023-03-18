KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Trading Down 7.1%

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.81 and last traded at $10.92. 8,368,584 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 16,834,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.87.

KeyCorp Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day moving average is $17.64.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 194,280 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,280 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 93.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in KeyCorp by 3,380.8% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

