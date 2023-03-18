F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) Shares Down 8.6%

Shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) were down 8.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.56 and last traded at $15.74. Approximately 34,134 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 205,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FG shares. Stephens started coverage on F&G Annuities & Life in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on F&G Annuities & Life in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on F&G Annuities & Life in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

F&G Annuities & Life Trading Down 6.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

F&G Annuities & Life Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FG. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

