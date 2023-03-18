Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) rose 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $117.54 and last traded at $117.20. Approximately 938,936 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,404,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.52.

Airbnb Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,023,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 1,250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total transaction of $155,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,250,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,507,654.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,023,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,066,863 shares of company stock valued at $256,807,889. 32.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 886.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in Airbnb by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

