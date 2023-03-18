ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Trading 3.2% Higher

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.23 and last traded at $5.21. 8,675,197 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 53,360,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average is $34.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOIL. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

