Genting Malaysia Berhad (GMALY) to Issue Dividend of $0.49 on April 21st

Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.4874 per share on Friday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This is a boost from Genting Malaysia Berhad’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Genting Malaysia Berhad Price Performance

Shares of GMALY stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.00. Genting Malaysia Berhad has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

About Genting Malaysia Berhad

Genting Malaysia Bhd. engages in the provision of casinos, leisure, and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Leisure and Hospitality, Properties, and Investment and Others. The Leisure and Hospitality segment comprises resort activities including gaming, hotels, food and beverage, theme parks, retail, entertainment attractions, tours and travel related services, and other supporting services.

