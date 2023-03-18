Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $515.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.77.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

DECK opened at $412.24 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $212.93 and a fifty-two week high of $443.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $416.66 and a 200-day moving average of $377.47.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 1,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total value of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,650.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,486 shares of company stock worth $16,242,273. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,123,000 after buying an additional 16,529 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 617,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $246,283,000 after buying an additional 36,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,825,000 after buying an additional 417,917 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,658,000 after buying an additional 66,072 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 388,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,271,000 after buying an additional 155,121 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Stories

