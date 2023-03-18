Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.33.

NYSE:DFS opened at $92.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $121.17. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.43.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 388,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,026,000 after purchasing an additional 13,295 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,094,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 105,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1,219.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 221,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,707,000 after purchasing an additional 205,058 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

