Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Trading 3.3% Higher

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.41 and last traded at $7.41. 832,895 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 2,780,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.70%.

In related news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $650,750.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 260,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,371,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,250,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,595,000 after buying an additional 3,155,773 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 248.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,989,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,241,000 after buying an additional 2,844,500 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 220.8% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,173,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,914,000 after buying an additional 2,184,350 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,251,000. 32.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

