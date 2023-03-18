Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (GASNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on April 5th

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0646 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from Naturgy Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Naturgy Energy Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GASNY opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.29. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $6.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Naturgy Energy Group from €21.00 ($22.58) to €25.00 ($26.88) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

