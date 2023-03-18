MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Trading Up 3.2%

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.86 and last traded at $3.86. Approximately 5,901 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 143,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of MorphoSys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of MorphoSys from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MorphoSys from €16.00 ($17.20) to €12.00 ($12.90) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MorphoSys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.58.

The firm has a market cap of $521.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average is $4.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the fourth quarter valued at $26,056,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in MorphoSys by 640.9% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 896,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 775,585 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in MorphoSys during the third quarter worth $931,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in MorphoSys during the fourth quarter worth $509,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in MorphoSys during the third quarter worth $344,000. Institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses groundbreaking science and technologies to discover, develop, and deliver innovative cancer medicines to patients. The firm also engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases.

