StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
DEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.
Douglas Emmett Stock Down 4.1 %
DEI stock opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $34.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.59.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Emmett
About Douglas Emmett
Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.
