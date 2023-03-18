Positive Physicians Holdings, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.41 (OTCMKTS:PPHI)

Positive Physicians Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPHI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.4149 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.
Positive Physicians Price Performance
PPHI opened at $8.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.37. Positive Physicians has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $13.55.
About Positive Physicians
