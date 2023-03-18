3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the 3D printing company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

3D Systems Stock Performance

Shares of DDD stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. 3D Systems has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 5.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3D Systems

About 3D Systems

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in 3D Systems by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,474 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 35.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

