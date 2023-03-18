3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the 3D printing company’s stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.
3D Systems Stock Performance
Shares of DDD stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. 3D Systems has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 5.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.71.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3D Systems
About 3D Systems
3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.
