Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DCI has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Donaldson Trading Down 2.8 %

Donaldson stock opened at $62.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $66.96.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $828.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.29 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Donaldson will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $713,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,098.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Donaldson news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 26,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,023. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $713,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,098.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donaldson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

