Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the bank's stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of CFG opened at $30.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.37. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $29.72 and a 52 week high of $50.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.24.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. On average, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.15 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,598,927. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

