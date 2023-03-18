Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CFR. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stephens lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.57.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

NYSE:CFR opened at $104.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.11. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $101.87 and a twelve month high of $160.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 30.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.28 per share, with a total value of $75,796.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,989.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.28 per share, for a total transaction of $75,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,989.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chris Avery purchased 5,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.08 per share, for a total transaction of $540,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,751 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

