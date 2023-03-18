Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:CEQP opened at $23.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.79 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.70. Crestwood Equity Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.23 and a fifty-two week high of $32.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 6.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 101,693.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 543,825,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,242,785,000 after acquiring an additional 543,291,069 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,335,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $323,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,569 shares in the last quarter. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $313,122,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,598,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,056,000 after acquiring an additional 55,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,858,000 after purchasing an additional 93,696 shares during the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

Featured Articles

