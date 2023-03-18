Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $12.00 to $13.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.47.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Down 1.5 %
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock opened at $14.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $16.60.
About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.
