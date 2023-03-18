StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Century Communities Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $58.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Century Communities will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 25,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $1,601,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,561 shares in the company, valued at $35,199,382.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Communities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Century Communities by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,468,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,452,000 after acquiring an additional 75,562 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,132,000 after buying an additional 39,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,378,000 after buying an additional 72,801 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 6.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 986,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,181,000 after buying an additional 59,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 20.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 632,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,434,000 after buying an additional 108,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

