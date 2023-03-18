StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Stephens lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.58.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Down 7.2 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $61.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.