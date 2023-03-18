StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFCGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Stephens lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.58.

Truist Financial Stock Down 7.2 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $61.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

