Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SKY. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered Skyline Champion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $66.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.25. Skyline Champion has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $73.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.65.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $582.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.75 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 42.79% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyline Champion will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 41,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $2,319,503.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,287,500.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 41,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $2,319,503.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,287,500.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $732,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 236,602 shares in the company, valued at $17,333,462.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,267,804 over the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKY. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Skyline Champion by 16.4% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Skyline Champion by 8,883.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

