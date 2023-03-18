StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Grupo Simec Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SIM opened at $34.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.34. Grupo Simec has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $36.96.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $564.09 million during the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 18.38%.

About Grupo Simec

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.