StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of RVP opened at $1.67 on Thursday. Retractable Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17. The company has a market cap of $55.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

