StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OLO (NYSE:OLO)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OLO. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of OLO in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.
OLO Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of NYSE:OLO opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.21. OLO has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $14.29.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of OLO by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 101,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in OLO by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in OLO by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in OLO by 14.5% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in OLO by 12.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.
