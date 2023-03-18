StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ring Energy (NYSE:REI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ring Energy (NYSE:REI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ring Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:REI opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $307.07 million, a P/E ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Ring Energy has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $5.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Ring Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company, which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development, and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation are situated in the Permian Basin, the Central Basin Platform, and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.