Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Sells 61,754 Shares of WAM Microcap Limited (ASX:WMI) Stock

WAM Microcap Limited (ASX:WMI – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson sold 61,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.53 ($1.02), for a total transaction of A$94,483.62 ($62,989.08).

WAM Microcap Stock Performance

About WAM Microcap

WAM Microcap Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by MAM Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of micro-cap companies with a market capitalization of less than $300 million.

