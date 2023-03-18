National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

National HealthCare Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE:NHC opened at $55.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $851.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 0.28. National HealthCare has a 52-week low of $51.56 and a 52-week high of $75.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.61.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

