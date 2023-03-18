Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Director Lisbeth Mcnabb Sells 500 Shares

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $80,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,116.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 3.0 %

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $159.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.01 and a 1-year high of $217.76. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.03.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Nexstar Media Group

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zeno Research LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth $1,970,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth $1,000,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 130,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,271,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 340.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Further Reading

