LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Lowers Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) to Neutral

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

BLCM opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.05. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,616 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.49% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.

