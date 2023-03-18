Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Now Covered by Analysts at Noble Financial

Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Orion Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.
Orion Group Stock Down 7.1 %
NYSE:ORN opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
About Orion Group
Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.
