Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Now Covered by Analysts at Noble Financial

Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Orion Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Orion Group Stock Down 7.1 %

NYSE:ORN opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Group

About Orion Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Orion Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Orion Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Orion Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Orion Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Orion Group by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

