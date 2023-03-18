Truist Financial Trims Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Target Price to $6.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BLDP. Cowen cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ballard Power Systems from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a sector perform rating and a $7.25 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a market perform rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average of $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 14.44, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $12.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kepos Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 23,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 617,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the period. 31.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

