Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.62-1.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion. Children’s Place also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50-$3.00 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PLCE. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Children’s Place to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet cut Children’s Place from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Children’s Place from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Children’s Place in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.40.

Children’s Place Stock Down 1.4 %

PLCE stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $465.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.18) by $0.31. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $456.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. Children’s Place’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Children’s Place will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,875,000 after buying an additional 9,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,918,000 after buying an additional 17,346 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 4.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 636,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,689,000 after buying an additional 28,620 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth about $20,294,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,914,000 after buying an additional 26,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

