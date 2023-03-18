Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) PT Lowered to $6.50

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Blade Air Mobility from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDE opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.32. The stock has a market cap of $224.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 0.80. Blade Air Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

In other Blade Air Mobility news, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 10,874 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $37,732.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,776,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,984,083.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 23,065 shares of company stock valued at $80,036 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 103,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Blade Air Mobility by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 13,785 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

