The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CI. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $339.00.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 1.8 %

CI opened at $269.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $238.48 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.42.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $810,119.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,833.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $810,119.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,833.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 2,088 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $567,246.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,941,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,879,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

