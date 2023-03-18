StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target Raised to $11.00

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

STNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of StoneCo from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of StoneCo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of StoneCo from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised shares of StoneCo from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.38.

StoneCo stock opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 2.23. StoneCo has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $15.01.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $514.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.41 million. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.73%. As a group, analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in StoneCo by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

