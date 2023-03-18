Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 674,045 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 1,411,521 shares.The stock last traded at $136.27 and had previously closed at $140.98.

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen raised their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $315.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.45.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $1.1887 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 23.34%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $1,004,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 248,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,692,000 after acquiring an additional 12,992 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $718,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

