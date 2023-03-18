StockNews.com Lowers Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $224.81.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $197.36 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $238.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.03.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

