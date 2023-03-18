Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Target Price to $57.00

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SON. Argus raised Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $54.10 on Wednesday. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $67.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.46 and a 200-day moving average of $60.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 6.43%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonoco Products

In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $30,458.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,717.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $30,458.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,198 shares in the company, valued at $68,717.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,458 shares of company stock worth $207,291 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sonoco Products

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Sonoco Products by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Sonoco Products by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 27,157 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

